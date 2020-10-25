Remove the problems of GST or revert to old system: Uddhav Thackeray

In a strong statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stated that the GST regime has failed and if need they must revert to the old system.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must personally look into the problems vis-à-vis GST", Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, said addressing the annual Dussehra rally of the party.

Thackeray, who heads the tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government, appealed to all Chief Ministers to come together and raise the issue.

“The country is not of one party, let the Chief Ministers together raise the issue with the Centre,” he said.

“Time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, it should be changed or reverted to the old system...the problems and anomalies must be removed because the states are not benefiting from this system,” he added.

Thackeray also pointed out that Maharashtra’s GST dues from the Centre stands at a whopping Rs 38,000 crore and it has not received the refund despite appeals and reminders.