The renowned Goa Carnival began on Saturday with a float parade along Mandovi river in Panaji in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state tourism minister Rohan Khanute. The four-day long festivities for the first time saw the presence of a helicopter showering flower petals and a fleet of boats accompanying the floats, officials said.
Also Read | BJP govt overshadowing Goa carnival bash with Ramdev yoga meet: Congress
"Such festivities increase the happiness index of the state," CM Sawant said. The aim was to showcase "old world carnival" to the people, while introduction of a helicopter and a fleet of boats added a modern dimension, Khaunte asserted.
Businessman Russel D'Souza, who was chosen to play 'King Momo', the mythical leader of the carnival, asked people to enjoy responsibly over the next four days.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp
Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples
'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war