Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

The four-day long festivities for the first time saw the presence of a helicopter showering flower petals

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 22:38 ist
Large number of tourists gather to witness the Carnival Parade 2023 organized by the Goa Tourism Department in Porvorim, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

The renowned Goa Carnival began on Saturday with a float parade along Mandovi river in Panaji in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state tourism minister Rohan Khanute. The four-day long festivities for the first time saw the presence of a helicopter showering flower petals and a fleet of boats accompanying the floats, officials said.

Also Read | BJP govt overshadowing Goa carnival bash with Ramdev yoga meet: Congress

"Such festivities increase the happiness index of the state," CM Sawant said. The aim was to showcase "old world carnival" to the people, while introduction of a helicopter and a fleet of boats added a modern dimension, Khaunte asserted.

Businessman Russel D'Souza, who was chosen to play 'King Momo', the mythical leader of the carnival, asked people to enjoy responsibly over the next four days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News

What's Brewing

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

 