Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp

The renowned Goa Carnival began on Saturday with a float parade along Mandovi river in Panaji in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state tourism minister Rohan Khanute. The four-day long festivities for the first time saw the presence of a helicopter showering flower petals and a fleet of boats accompanying the floats, officials said.

"Such festivities increase the happiness index of the state," CM Sawant said. The aim was to showcase "old world carnival" to the people, while introduction of a helicopter and a fleet of boats added a modern dimension, Khaunte asserted.

Businessman Russel D'Souza, who was chosen to play 'King Momo', the mythical leader of the carnival, asked people to enjoy responsibly over the next four days.