Reopen Judge Loya case: NCP, Congress

With the new Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in power, NCP President Sharad Pawar and veteran Congressman Digvijaya Singh have favoured reopening of the case involving the mysterious death of Judge BH Loya.

With the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government headed by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray coming into power in Maharashtra, several old cases are being reexamined.

At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, in which now BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was an accused.

Shah, whose role as Minister of State for Home in the Gujarat government, had come under scanner, was discharged in the case.

"If there is something in it [the demands], then maybe a re-investigation should be done,” Pawar, the architect of MVA, told a news channel. ".....Now that we have a non-BJP government in Maharashtra why can't the government set up a SIT who can investigate under the directions of an Independent Judicial Commission which the Govt can set up in a certain time frame," tweeted Singh.