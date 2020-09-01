Rescue operations continue in flood-hit Chandrapur district

Even as water started receding in flood-hit areas of Maharashtra's east Vidarbha region, rescue operations continued in low-lying areas of Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

Two teams from the Army were deployed in Pombhurna tehsil and Ladaj village in Brahmapuri for relief and rescue, the district disaster management officer (DDMO) Jitesh Survade said.

As many as 150 families are presently being evacuated in Pombhurna and the operation will end on Tuesday as water has started receding, he said.

Water discharge from Gosikhurdh Dam, which was 30,000 cumec on Monday, had come down to 5,000 cumec, the official said.

While a few places are still inundated, connectivity is gradually being restored, he said.

Meanwhile, defence PRO Basantkumar Pande said after successfully rescuing people at Pavni, Dhamni and Gondpimpri as part of Operation KUHI, the Army column has now been requisitioned by the civic administration to rescue people in Brahmapuri tehsil of the district.

Army column of Guards Regimental Centre and Engineer Task Force from Pune, under the aegis of UMANG Sub Area, have moved through the night and commenced relief and rescue operations, he said.