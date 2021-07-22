Residents take to Twitter to seek help as rains flood Maharashtra's Chiplun town

As the picturesque Chiplun tehsil in Ratnagiri district was ravaged by floods — far worse than the ones witnessed in 2005 and way back in 1967 — residents took to social media for help.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter was flooded with requests – tagging authorities including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – for help.
The image of the bus depot under floodwater has gone viral on social media.
“My parents are stuck in a flooded home at Chiplun since last night. Home is flooded due to heavy rains and Kolkedwadi dam water in Chiplun, Maharashtra. Phone call done to Chiplun Municipal Corporation is not received,” wrote Vaibhav Shetkar.
My parents are stuck in flooded home at chiplun since last night. Home is flooded due to heavy rains and Kolkedwadi dam water in Chiplun, Maharashtra.
Phone call done to Chiplun Municipal Corporation is not received. @RatnagiriPolice
Kindly provide help. #chiplunflood
— Vaibhav Shetkar (@vaibhavshetkar) July 22, 2021
"Situation getting worse in Chiplun. Flood breaking all the records from 2005. A lot of people are still stuck and need urgent help,” said Jiten Pimputkar.
Situation getting worse in #chiplun. Flood breaking all the records from 2005. A lot of people are still stuck and need urgent help! @NDRFHQ @CMOMaharashtra #floods #Emergency #chiplunflood pic.twitter.com/y3Nshjw4Q4
— Jiten Pimputkar 🇮🇳 (@pimputkarj12) July 22, 2021
Vikram Ghanekar posted a photo and wrote: “Almost hitting the roof now. Floating refrigerator on the right. No sign of any help from authorities. No boats. Number of people must have been trapped in lower lying areas. Chiplun, right now.”
Almost hitting the roof now. Floating refrigerator on the right.
No sign of any help from authorities. No boats. Number of people must have been trapped in lower lying areas. Chiplun, right now. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/XHMipipqpy
— Vikram Ghanekar MS MRCSEd (@vikramghanekar) July 22, 2021
