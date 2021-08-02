Restrictions on political, social events to continue in Maharashtra

Political, religious and cultural events, elections and elections campaigning, rallies and protest marches will continue to be prohibited in Maharashtra even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government came out with a set of relaxations vis-a-vis Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region, status quo remains as suburban local trains are concerned and the general public has not been allowed.

Places of worship would remain closed till further orders.

However, the shopping malls would remain open with timing regulations.

“As of now, the general public would not be allowed in local trains as there is a possibility of a third wave,” Thackeray told reporters in Sangli district, where he has been to review the flood-affected regions.

The government on Monday evening came out with a new set of guidelines.

According to the order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, all government and private offices can be functional with full capacity.

However, where work-from-home is possible, it should be continued.

The order was released, hours after Thackeray urged office managements to alter or change the timings accordingly for their employees so as to avoid crowding on roads and public transport.

The order said that shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays, however, on Sundays, they would remain shut.

Only essential shops will remain open on Sundays.

All public gardens and playgrounds can remain open for exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

Gymnasiums, yoga centres, saloons, beauty parlours and spas can remain open without the use of ACs with 50 per cent capacity till 8 pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Saturdays.

Cinema halls - single screens and multiplexes and drama theatres would not be operational.

Restaurants would remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Parcel and takeaway services to be allowed.