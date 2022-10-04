Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kutch district

Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Gujarat's Kutch district

A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble

PTI
PTI, Kheda,
  • Oct 04 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 12:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

At least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Tuesday. Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official. "A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

Also Read | No need for anyone to hide identity while entering 'garba' pandals: Narottam Mishra

"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured. Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organised on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said.

Those who indulged in stone-pelting have been identified and the locals were being questioned thoroughly, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
Garba

What's Brewing

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

 