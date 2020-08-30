Rhea Chakraborty grilled again, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu to be called now

With three rounds of intense grilling sessions of actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now call his sister Meetu Singh to seek her version on the timeline of events.

The 28-year-old Rhea has been blamed by Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh and his sisters for the death of the actor.

The testimony of Meetu is going to be important in joining the dots of what happened over days in the duplex flat at Mount Blanc building at Carter Road at Bandra in Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead on 14 June, and more than two-and-a-half month has passed by but the cause is yet to be established.

The statement of Meetu has earlier been recorded by Mumbai police’s Bandra police station when it made inquiries under Section 174 CrPC after registration of accidental death report (ADR) and the Enforcement Directorate registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR).

From the statement of Sushant’s flatmate and creative art designer Siddharth Pithani it has been established that Rhea left on 8 June and Meetu came to stay with her brother on that day. Meetu left on 12 June evening.

Rhea too has said that it was Sushant who had asked her to leave on 8 June because of some health issues. She had even claimed that on an earlier occasion too Sushant had asked her to leave which she did but the actor called her back the next day. This time, he did not do so and she blocked his number.

Rhea has also claimed that Meetu should be able to tell what happened between 8-14 June.

On Sunday, Rhea was grilled for the third consecutive day and her brother Showik for the fourth day.

Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi was also called the CBI office – to corroborate the statements that she had given to ED earlier.

The statements of Rhea and what Meetu would speak would be matched with the testimony of Pithani, who was along with Sushant in the last few hours, and was the first to see Sushant hanging and lowering his body. It was Pithani who called Meetu to inform her about Sushant found hanging from the ceiling fan.