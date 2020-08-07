Rhea Chakraborty unlikely to appear before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, says lawyer

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Her name figures in the Patna police FIR, the investigation of which has been taken over by the CBI and also the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

"Rhea Chakraborty has requested for a postponement of recording her statement till SC hearing," said her lawyers.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear her plea next week.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide and swindling out money from his accounts.