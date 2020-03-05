Rifts in Goa BJP over ZP polls preparation, ticket allotment

Simmering discontent has risen to the fore in the ruling Goa BJP, over distribution of tickets for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections with party leaders slamming the top leadership over choice of candidates and other issues related to the polls, scheduled to be held on March 22.

After BJP MLA from Cuncolim assembly constituency Clafasio Dias first questioned the reservation of a ZP seat in his constituency for women candidates, former MLAs Kiran Kandolkar as well as Subhash Phaldessai have now attacked state party leaders of running roughshod over opinions of on-ground leaders.

Phaldessai was piqued by inroads being made into his former constituency of Sanguem by Savitri Kavlekar, wife of deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar.

"I am completely opposed to this. I have nurtured this constituency and the party cannot allow any other person to work in my constituency of Sanguuem without taking me or local party workers into confidence," Phaldessai told Deccan Herald.

Kiran Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA who lost the 2017 assembly polls from the Thivim assembly constituency, insists on a Zilla Panchayat poll ticket for his wife. "I am confident that the party will give a ticket to my wife. In any case she will be filing nomination irrespective," Kandolkar told reporters.

Interestingly, the Thivim assembly constituency is represented by Kandolkar's arch rival Nilkanth Halarnkar, who was elected to the seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but joined the BJP in 2019.

In South Goa, BJP MLA Clafasio Dias has also expressed dissent over the reservation of the Guirdolim ZP seat, which is a part of the Cuncolim assembly constituency, for women candidates and has threatened to move High Court over the discrepancy.

“The seat was reserved for women in 2010, in 2015 it was reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. Now it is reserved again for women. It should have been a general category seat now," Dias said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has maintained that the party's state leadership was in contact with all disgruntled MLAs and expressed confidence that the differences would be sorted soon.

"These are internal party matters. It will be resolved... Small clashes will be there and ahead of ZP elections, these clashes will increase, but we will resolve it together," Sawant said.