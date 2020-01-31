Right wing group's activists detained before anti-CAA protest

The police detained a few members of the right wing group Hindu Rashtra Sena on Thursday ahead of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens here.

Seven members of the outfit were found roaming around the premises of Gandhi Bhavan in Kothrud where the protest was to take place, a police official said.

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar and social activist Teesta Setalwad were among those invited to the protest.

"As these members of HRS were found roaming around, we detained them," said the official.

On Wednesday, an office-bearer of Hindu Rashtra Sena had submitted a letter to Kothrud police station, seeking cancellation of the permission for the event and warning that they would stop the program otherwise.