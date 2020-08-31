Rise in Covid-19 cases rattles Maharashtra's hinterland

The sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra – particularly in the hinterland – has rattled the government, municipal corporation and health agencies.

In a week's time, the rise in cases is close to one lakh.

The increase has been attributed to the unlocking process and increasing in testing facilities.

While the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions continue to be worst-affected with the bulk of 7.8 lakh plus cases, there are over 10,000 cases in eight districts of the total 36 of the state.

The Mumbai metropolitan region comprising Mumbai and neighbourhood of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and Pune district – accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the cases in the state.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The affected districts are Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar in Western Maharashtra, Nashik and Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Nagpur in Vidarbha region.

There has been a spurt in semi-urban areas of the state – and this is becoming a worry.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his meetings and briefings, has asked officials to ensure that the state is not hit by a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: “The spike in cases in August is because of the aggressive approach of implementing 4 Ts – tracing, tracking, testing and treating. The number of tests has also gone up significantly because of the network of laboratories.”

As on Sunday night the total cases stood at 7,80,689 – and the spike in last week was a matter of concern. “In a week’s time, 98,682 cases have increased in the state. While there is an increase in rural areas, there is also an increase in MMR and Pune,” officials said.

A total of 5,62,401 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery and the recovery rate off the state is 72.04 per cent.

Currently 13,09,676 people are in home quarantine and 35,373 people are in institutional quarantine.

In Maharashtra, more than 40 lakh tests have been conducted – which include RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen.