Rohit Pawar lends helping hand to Maharashtra COVID-19 battle, , distributes 40,000 litres of sanitiser

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar, the NCP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, distributed as many as 40,000 litres of sanitiser across Maharashtra in order to lend a helping hand in combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The sanitiser has been manufactured by Baramati Agro Limited, of which Rohit Pawar is the CEO.

The sanitiser is given free of cost to medical institutes, hospitals, religious institutions, government bodies and corporations all over the state.

In the biggest crisis the state has faced, Rohit Pawar has stepped up and reached out to help people in the most crucial of times. Pawar said, "Sanitiser is packed in cans of five litres each and distributed in every corner of Maharashtra. Right from manufacturing to distribution, everything is taken care of by us and made available to people free of charge. The effort is to make sure every citizen gets access to sanitizers in the battle against the coronavirus."

As far Mumbai Metropolitan Region is concerned, Rohit Pawar sent over 9,000 litres of sanitiser in different parts of Mumbai, 500 litres in Mantralaya, 1,200 litres were made available to Thane people and 1,000 litres were sent to the people in Navi Mumbai.

Rohit Pawar has helped distribute the sanitiser cans in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Baramati among others which would help lakhs of urban as well as rural people have access to free sanitation. From government medical colleges to religious institutions and district health departments to hospitals, the sanitiser is distributed through networking to local leaders or representatives and ultimately made available to people without any cost.