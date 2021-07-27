Row over alleged discrimination in Sabarimala priest selection

A row over alleged discrimination and casteism in the appointment of Sabarimala 'Melsanthi' (head priest) has erupted in Kerala.

At least seven priests from non-Brahmin communities have approached the Kerala High Court against the notification of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, inviting applications for Sabarimala head priest that states that only 'Malayala Brahmins' could apply for the post.

The High Court is scheduled to consider the matter on Wednesday.

While the petitioners maintain that the notification amounted to discrimination and is against the Constitution, the TDB is of the view that the criteria for the Sabarimala head priest appointment has been approved by the Kerala High Court much earlier.

Though a priest from the Hindu Ezhava community, Vishnu Narayanan, had challenged the notification in 2017, the case was still pending. The HC had then appointed an amicus curiae. But nothing happened thereafter, said Narayanan, who has also filed a fresh petition now.

The major contention of the petitioners is that right to offer poojas at Sabarimala was not a hereditary or traditional right and hence it could not claim any exemption as contemplated under the provisions of the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act 1950.

Meanwhile, the Devaswaom Board argues that the guidelines for Sabarimala head priest appointment were approved by the High Court in July 2002 as part of a case related to selection of head priest. It mentions that only 'Malayala Brahmins' could be the Sabarimala head priest.

But the petitioners maintain that in October 2002, the Supreme Court order upheld the appointment of a non Malayali Brahmin as priest of Kongorpilly Neerikode Siva Temple at Alangad in Ernakulam district in the poplar case N Adithayan versus TDB. The apex court then maintained that there was no justification for insisting that persons of a particular caste alone can conduct poojas in temples.

Amal C Rajan, who has been fighting against the alleged discrimination, said that the only question was whether there was any hereditary or traditional rights for Sabarimala head priest. Since it was not there, all Hindu priests are eligible to be Sabarimala head priests. Only the Sabarimala 'Thantri' (Chief Priest) post is having a hereditary right, which is not being challenged, he said.

TDB president N Vasu said that the Sabarimala head priest appointment was being conducted as per the norms already approved by the court. If the court gives a different directive the board would definitely oblige, he said.