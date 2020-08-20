RPF solves major railway material theft in record time

The Central Railway RPF Intelligence Wing and Kurla RPF personnel working in tandem have unravelled a theft case and apprehended 17 persons with OHE material weighing 34 metric tonnes and worth Rs.25.6 lakh.

On the basis of the information received from intelligence wing, RPF Kurla conducted a raid in the area and recovered the material from the perpetrators along with one truck, one scooty, 15 oxygen cylinders, 5 commercial gas cylinders and 9 gas cutters.

It was also revealed that one truck material was already out. Teams were formed to trace out the truck and the same was recovered within 12 hours as it was intercepted and arrested the main accused. The OHE material was procured for installation of OHE at Kurla and was stacked near Diesel Shed, Kurla.