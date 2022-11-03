Rs 2 lakh crore projects approved for Maharashtra: PM Modi

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over the flight of mega-projects from Maharashtra to neighbouring Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre has sanctioned projects to the Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra.

“The Central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore for the state,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, Rs 75,000 crore worth of railway projects and Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects for modern roads have been approved for Maharashtra.

“The work on these projects is either going on or the work is going to start very soon…when the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure, millions of new employment opportunities are created because of that,” Modi said in a recorded message at the state-level Rozgar Mela, which was attended by Shinde, the Chief Minister and Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister.

Modi launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras - with an aim to provide employment to 10 lakh people.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir governments.

“It is clear from the organization of the Rozgar Mela in such a short time that the Maharashtra government is moving with strong resolve towards providing employment to the youth. I am also happy that in the coming times such job fairs will be further expanded in Maharashtra,” Modi said.

There will be thousands of appointments in the Home department of Maharashtra and the Rural Development department of the state, he said.

Modi reiterated that in the Amrit Kaal the country is working on the target of developed India where youth will play a key role.

“The nature of jobs is changing rapidly in the changing times, the government is also constantly creating opportunities for different types of jobs,” he said, adding Mudra scheme is giving collateral free loans to the youth and 20 lakh crore worth of loans have already been disbursed.

“Similarly, start-ups and the MSME sector are being supported in a big way. Youngsters in Maharashtra have benefitted from this,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the most important thing about the efforts of the government is that these opportunities for employment and self-employment are becoming available equally to all, Dalit-backward, tribal, general class and women.

Modi also pointed out that 5 lakh crore rupees worth of assistance to 8 crore women who got associated with self help groups.