Rs 2,000 crore changed hands for Shiv Sena symbol, alleges Sanjay Raut

In a sensational charge, Uddhav Thackeray group’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 2,000 cr changed hands for the political party name “Shiv Sena” and the “bow and arrow” symbol, a day after the Election Commission allotted it to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, on Sunday, sent out two Twitter posts, one in Marathi and another in Hindi, and repeated the charge during a media interaction on Sunday.

In the tweet, he also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Also read | EC order on Sena an extension of BJP's 'Operation Lotus': AAP

"I am certain. To get the party name and election symbol, so far Rs 2,000 crore has changed hands. This is the initial figure and 100 per cent true. Very soon, there will be more revelations. Such a thing has never happened in the country,” Raut said in the post on the micro-blogging site.

Later, Raut told newspersons that the Rs 2,000 crore is “just the first information report”. "I say this with full responsibility and information. Rs 50 lakh for corporators, Rs 50 crore for MLAs, Rs 100 crore for MPs. You can imagine what would have been spent on the name and symbol, Rs 2,000 crore,” Raut alleged.

The journalist-politician Raut claimed that the information had come from a “builder close to them”. “From Delhi to gully, there is charcha over it,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the BJP and the Shinde faction.