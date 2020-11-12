Rs 2,000 Diwali allowance for Anganwadi workers

Rs 2,000 Diwali allowance for Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra

Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 12 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

'Anganwadi' workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday.

Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said Anganwadi workers worked tirelessly under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure that nutritious food reached lakhs of children and lactating mothers during the lockdown period.

As many as 93,348 Anganwadi workers, 88,353 Anganwadi helpers and 11,341 mini-Anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000 each, the minister said.

Rs 38.61 crore have been already disbursed for this, she said.

During lockdown for coronavirus, Anganwadi workers also helped the children of migrant workers who were stranded in the state, she said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Diwali
Anganwadi workers
Integrated Child Development Scheme

What's Brewing

New genus of treefrog discovered in Andaman Islands

New genus of treefrog discovered in Andaman Islands

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 