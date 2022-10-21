Rs 20,000 crore paper manufacturing project sanctioned in Maharashtra

In a major boost to Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government sanctioned a Rs 20,000 crore paper manufacturing plant in the Raigad district.
The decision was taken at the Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Chief Minister Shinde on Thursday.
The Indonesian company, Sinarmas Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd, is Asia's largest paper producer and is setting up a plant in India for the first time.
Around 300 acres has been earmarked in Dherand village in Raigad.
