RS polls: C T Ravi congratulates Maharashtra BJP for winning three seats

BJP national general secretary and in charge of Maharashtra C T Ravi congratulated Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrakantdada Patil and workers of BJP for the grand success of the party in the Rajya Sabha election by winning three seats.

He congratulated union minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary Dr Anil Bonde and BJP state spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik for winning the election.

He said that some MLAs from the ruling MVA camp also voted for BJP and hence the success was possible.

Also Read | Fadnavis hails BJP's 'convincing victory' in Maharashtra RS polls, attributes it to teamwork

It shows that just like the people of Maharashtra, ruling alliance MLAs also want to support BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in a statement.

He said that BJP won because of the creative strategy, teamwork and firm resolve of BJP MLAs to win.

He especially appreciated the resolve of MLA Laxman Jagtap and MLA Mukta Tilak who came to Mumbai in ambulances and voted for the election despite serious health issues.

He said that the success of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election is the best birthday gift by the people of Maharashtra to BJP state president Chandrakantdada Patil.