RSS chief Bhagwat hoists tricolour at Sangh headquarters in Maharashtra on Independence Day

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Also Read—Rise and sway of the Sangh Parivar
Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security.
The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.
The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle
What’s your favourite patriotic song?
DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15
Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens
Rise of a cricketing superpower
India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books
Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day