I-Day: RSS chief hoists tricolour at Sangh headquarters

RSS chief Bhagwat hoists tricolour at Sangh headquarters in Maharashtra on Independence Day

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Aug 15 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 12:19 ist
Indian National flag Tricolour hoisted at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Saturday, August 13. Credit: IANS Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security.

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Mohan Bhagwat
Maharashtra
Nagpur
Independence Day
India@75
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India News
Tricolour

