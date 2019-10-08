RSS Chief Bhagwat praises govt on Art 370 abrogation

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday praised the Narendra Modi government for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

"The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country, " Bhagwat addressing the Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur.

Dr Bhagwat said they had found through their experience that in the entire country and the world over, the content that they wished to express regarding India's civilization and culture was best expressed through the word "Hindu".