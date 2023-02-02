RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates models of Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg forts at Malvan

In a mega initiative, an apex body of mountaineering in the state has undertaken a project preparing several ‘to the scale’ models of the forts and putting them in museums across Maharashtra.

This is a unique plan of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex body of mountaineering -- which is coordinating with various agencies.

The first two ‘to the scale’ models of Vijaydurg Fort and Sindhudurg Fort were inaugurated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at Malvan, the picturesque coastal Konkan belt town.

“Witnessing these forts is an inspiration in itself and a sense of motivation comes along to conserve and protect the same,” Bhagwat said.

Ramesh Balurgi from Sangli has been working on these models for the past one year.

Since Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg forts are an integral part of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Swarajya; their protection and conservation is the need of time.

“The ‘to the scale’ modelling project is one such project and the models will be incorporated in various museums across Maharashtra. It is intended to shed light on the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an innovative way,” said AMGM President Umesh Zirpe, a veteran expedition leader and mentor of hundreds of mountaineers.

“AMGM is preparing several ‘to the scale’ models of the forts and putting them in museums across Maharashtra to highlight the historical importance of these forts,” he said.

Among those present at the event include Hrishikesh Yadav, Working President AMGM, Dr Rahul Warange, Secretary AMGM), Virendra Vanju, President Ratnagiri District Mountaineering Association, Bhushan Harshe, Executive Member, AMGM, Rajesh Nene, Executive Member AMGM. Along with them, Jyoti Bua, Rajendra Parulekar, Janrao Dhulap, Prakash Narkar and Dr Kamlesh Chavan from Sindhudurg District Mountaineering Association attended the inauguration ceremony.