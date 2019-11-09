RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address media in Delhi

  Nov 09 2019
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the media in Delhi at 1 pm on Saturday after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Mohan Bhagwat will address the media at KeshavKunj Parisar, Jhandewalan, RSS tweeted. 

