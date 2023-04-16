S Narsimha Reddy takes over as President of Builders Association of India

S Narsimha Reddy from Hyderabad has taken over as the President of the Mumbai-headquartered Builders’ Association of India (BAI) for 2023-24.

Reddy has announced to take up a few issues affecting the construction industry to the Union Government seeking relief to its members.

The issues include the appointment of the Cement Regulatory Authority, and the Unified Standard Contract Document for the hassle-free execution of contracts among others.

Reddy is the Chairman & Managing Director of Swapna Projects Pvt. Ltd., which operates in India and deals in major and minor irrigation works with a working portfolio of about $95 million.

He excelled in the sector in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states with more than 35 years of rich experience in the management and strategic planning, and implementation of the project life cycle. He is also a Board member of the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractors' Associations (IFAWPCA).

Reddy said that the Union Government would be requested to bring out a ‘Unified Standard Contract Document’ to be adopted by all Works Authorities to facilitate smoother and hassle-free execution of contracts. As the age-old Contract Act enacted in 1882 created a lot of litigation at various courts of law. “These reforms will help the industry in witnessing the transparency and natural growth it deserves,” he said.