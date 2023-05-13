Sachin lodges complaint for using his name, voice for fake advertisements

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodged a Police complaint at the Mumbai Crime Branch, over his name, photo and voice being used in "fake advertisements" on the internet to dupe people. The case has been registered by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the IPC.

"We have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Sachin Tendulkar's attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorised products and services online. We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast," SRTSM Management Team issued a statement in this regard.

One of Tendulkar's aides had filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday. The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line. He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo.

As Tendulkar had never given permission to the company to use his name and photographs and it was leading to maligning of his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

