Sachin Tendulkar revisits childhood memories

One of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, comes from a middle-class family in Mumbai. During his childhood, the master-blaster travelled in local trains and public buses of Mumbai popularly called the 'BEST'.

The BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport buses are integral to Mumbai and these red buses are part of the identity of India’s commercial capital.

On Monday, the 48-year-old Tendulkar, a recipient of Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian honour, posted photos of himself in a 'BEST' bus.

With the caption “Rewind to childhood”, Tendulkar posted on social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

⏪ Rewind to childhood ⏪ pic.twitter.com/coWn58hGiH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 4, 2022

Sachin was on bus no. 315 which headed for Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk (Shivaji Park).

The set of photos has gone viral.

Shivaji Park is like a temple to Sachin, where he took the first lessons of cricket from his guru, the late Ramakant Achrekar.

