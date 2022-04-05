Sachin Tendulkar revisits childhood memories

Sachin Tendulkar revisits childhood memories

The BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport buses are integral to Mumbai and these red buses are part of the identity of India’s commercial capital

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2022, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 08:05 ist
Sachin Tendulkar with Mumbai's 'BEST' buses. Credit: Twitter/ @sachin_rt

One of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, comes from a middle-class family in Mumbai. During his childhood, the master-blaster travelled in local trains and public buses of Mumbai popularly called the 'BEST'.

The BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport buses are integral to Mumbai and these red buses are part of the identity of India’s commercial capital.

On Monday, the 48-year-old Tendulkar, a recipient of Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian honour, posted photos of himself in a 'BEST' bus.

With the caption “Rewind to childhood”, Tendulkar posted on social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sachin was on bus no. 315 which headed for Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk (Shivaji Park).

The set of photos has gone viral.

Shivaji Park is like a temple to Sachin, where he took the first lessons of cricket from his guru, the late Ramakant Achrekar.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
India News
Sachin Tendulkar
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 