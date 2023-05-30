Tendulkar to be Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra scheme

Sachin Tendulkar to be named Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

The mission aims to promote oral hygiene

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 30 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 09:37 ist
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is said to be named the “Smile Ambassador" for Maharashtra’s Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (SMA).

The mission aims to promote oral hygiene.

The campaign would be launched in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
 

