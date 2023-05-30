Sachin Tendulkar to be named Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is said to be named the “Smile Ambassador" for Maharashtra’s Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (SMA).
The mission aims to promote oral hygiene.
The campaign would be launched in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
