Sachin Vaze seeks default bail in Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder case

Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder case: Vaze seeks bail

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 00:00 ist
Sachin Vaze. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, has moved a default bail plea in a special court here citing failure on the part of the National Investigation Agency to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time.

Vaze, who was arrested in March, had recently moved an application seeking bail claiming the NIA had failed to submit a charge sheet within 60 days.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh case: CBI gets nod to record Waze's statement

The special court had, on June 9, granted two more months to NIA to file a charge sheet. Vaze has questioned the extension granted to the NIA and the court has kept the matter for hearing on July 22.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

Sachin Vaze
Maharashtra
Mumbai police
India News

