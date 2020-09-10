Sack Sanjay Raut as Rajya Sabha MP: Navneet Rana to Maha CM

Independent MP Navneet Rana on Wednesday demanded resignation of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for "insulting" actress Kangana Ranaut with his remarks.

She also posted a video of the Mumbai civic body demolishing part of Ranaut's bungalow, saying "there was no such emergency to take action amid the coronavirus situation. Rules were not followed over serving a notice to her".

"I want to request Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to either support Sanjay Raut or if you oppose (what he had said) and have good feelings for women then support women, and take resignation of Raut as an MP," Rana said in a video message.

Referring to partial demolition of Ranaut's bungalow, the Amravati MP said, "This is politics. Politics of Mumbai and Maharashtra politics is going on in a very different way".

Attacking Raut, she said, "What kind of culture is this to come before the media and insult a woman (Ranaut) with suchwords".