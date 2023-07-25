Sacked Rajasthan minister seeks narco test of entire council of ministers

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Tuesday demanded a narco test of the entire council of ministers, including him, to determine the truth.

"Narco test of entire council of ministers should be conducted, including me. It will reveal who is lying and who is telling the truth," said Gudha.

The sacked minister had questioned his own government over the issue of women safety.

Gudha is at the centre of the controversy who said he is in possession of a ‘red diary’ which he alleges carry murky deals of the Ashok Gehlot government.

The controversial ‘red diary’ has taken the state Rajasthan by storm with everyone curious to know what details the ‘diary’ carries.

More details are awaited.