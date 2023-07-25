Sacked Rajasthan minister seeks narco test of entire council of ministers

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Tuesday demanded a narco test of the entire council of ministers, including him, to determine the truth.
"Narco test of entire council of ministers should be conducted, including me. It will reveal who is lying and who is telling the truth," said Gudha.
Also Read — Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar suspended from assembly for unruly behaviour
The sacked minister had questioned his own government over the issue of women safety.
Gudha is at the centre of the controversy who said he is in possession of a ‘red diary’ which he alleges carry murky deals of the Ashok Gehlot government.
The controversial ‘red diary’ has taken the state Rajasthan by storm with everyone curious to know what details the ‘diary’ carries.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics
Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning