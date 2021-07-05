Sadiq encounter: Petitions filed in Gujarat HC challenging discharge of four accused ex-policemen

The brother of Bhavnagar youth Sadiq Jamal Mehtar, killed in a police encounter in 2004, has approached Gujarat High Court, challenging the orders of a special CBI trial court, which discharged four accused ex-policemen including retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot, formally known as "encounter specialist."

Shabbir, brother of Sadiq, has moved four petitions through advocate Y M Thakkar, which are likely to come up for hearing later this week. The petition has been filed against Barot, Chhatrasinh Chudasama, who were discharged in February this year and previously R L Mavani and Ajaypal Singh Yadav had been discharged by the court. The discharge plea of two more accused cops-I A Saiyed and GH Gohil- are pending a hearing in the special CBI court, while the seventh accused K M Vaghela's discharge plea is pending in high court. The eighth accused J G Parmar was abated of charges after his death.

19-year-old Sadiq was killed in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 13, 2002, on suspicion of being a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, whose mission was to kill the then chief minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to avenge 2002 post-Godhra riots. After Shabbir's petition for a probe, the CBI found that Sadiq was killed in cold blood in police custody after he was brought from the custody of Mumbai policemen. This is the first case in which the role of Intelligence Bureau officials was revealed for allegedly generating fake input on Sadiq.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in December 2012 while telling the trial court that the investigation was still on. The list of suspects included several senior policemen from Gujarat police as well as IB officials. However, even after eight years, the CBI hasn't concluded the investigation.

Earlier in February, the trial court while discharging Barot and Chudasama observed that the CBI didn't record statements from several persons figured in the investigation including ex IPS officer D G Vanzara, who was then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (which carried out the encounter), among others. The order states that names of several other officers were mentioned in the statements of witnesses but the CBI never recorded their statements.

According to the CBI probe, it was the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Mumbai which first generated an intelligence input claiming that Sadiq was a member of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's gang and was allegedly planning to kill BJP leaders. The CBI chargesheet stated that before handing over Sadiq to Barot, he was arrested “in a stage-managed joint operation” conducted by the SIB, Mumbai and Central Intelligence Unit, Andheri, of Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sadiq worked as domestic help for Tariq Parveen, a close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, at his home in Mumbai and then in Dubai between 1996 to October 2002. The CBI has said that Sadiq left Dubai following an altercation with Parveen’s associate, a Pakistan-based gangster Salim Chiplun and within months of his arrival back home, Sadiq was killed.