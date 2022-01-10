Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy Sahara undergoes surgery

Sahara Group chief 'Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara has successfully undergone a neurological surgery in Mumbai.

The surgery was performed by Dr Manish Srivastava at Kokilaben Hospital, on 6 January.

He was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for brain coiling and it was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device.

Subrata Roy Sahara is fine and has been discharged from hospital.

He praised the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the hospital’s excellence in treatment, services and his speedy recovery.

