Saibaba birthplace row: Shirdi temple to be shut indefinitely from Jan 19

The administrative body of Sai Baba's Samadhi said that the temple will be shut indefinitely from Sunday in protest against CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to allot Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri in Parbhani, the place where Saibaba is believed to have taken birth.

The row over the Maharashtra government's decision to develop Pathri as a pilgrimage centre flared up on Friday, with BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil asking why the claims that it was Saibaba's birthplace surfaced only after the new government took over.

He also said the people of Shirdi, which houses a famous Saibaba temple, might launch a "legal fight" over the issue.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, on the other hand, said creation of facilities for devotees at Pathri should not be opposed over the controversy over birthplace.

The controversy began after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of Pathri in Parbhani district, believed to be Saibaba's birthplace by a section of devotees.

NCP leader Durrani Abdullah Khan claimed on Thursday that there was enough evidence to prove that Saibaba was born at Pathri.

"While Shirdi is Saibaba's 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) Pathri is 'janmabhoomi' (birthplace) and both places have their own importance," he said.

Tourists from across the country and world visit Pathri but it lacks good infrastructure, he said.

"People of Shirdi don't have issue with the funds, they just don't want Pathri to be called Saibaba's birthplace," he claimed.

Shirdi residents fear that if Pathri became famous, the flow of devotees to their town will dwindle, he alleged.

On Friday, BJP MP from Ahmednagar, Sujay Vikhe-Patil wondered why the issue of Saibaba's birthplace came to the fore suddenly after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government replaced the BJP-led regime in the state.

"There was no dispute over Saibaba's birthplace. How it became an issue and new evidence (about Pathri being the birthplace) came up after the government changed? No political leader can determine what was Saibaba's birthplace," he said.

"If this political interference continued, the people of Shirdi will fight a legal battle," he told PTI.

Even the residents of Pathri had never raised this issue in the past, he claimed, adding that Saibaba never spoke about his birthplace.

"We think `karmabhoomi' is more important than janmabhoomi," he added.

State PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan defended the government's decision to provides funds for Pathri.

Chief minister Thackeray took a positive decision to develop the Sai Janmasthan temple in Pathri to provide facilities to devotees who visit the place, he said.

"It will be improper to deprive them of facilities due to the controversy over the birthplace," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)