Salman Khan gets bulletproof SUV

After getting an upgraded security cover and a gun licence in the wake of repeated threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood star Salman Khan has acquired a new state-of-the-art bulletproof SUV giving an additional layer of protection.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been issuing threats to Salman and his father Salim Khan, an eminent script writer.

The Khans are the residents of Bandra suburbs of Mumbai.

Since the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, Lawrence Bishnoi has been after Salman.

In 2022, Khan Senior, during the morning stroll found a note saying “Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga” - a reference to Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper, who was shot dead.

The note also had two initials - GB and LB on it. While GB could mean Goldy Brar, the LB seems like a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi.

A recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi surfaced, in which he claimed that he would kill Salman Khan.

However, the fresh upgrade in the security arrangements is after renewed threats.

Salman has reportedly imported a yet-to-be-launched Nissan Patrol SUV. This would be an upgrade on his modified Toyota Land Cruiser with armour and bulletproof glass.