Salman Khan gets bulletproof SUV

Salman Khan gets bulletproof SUV

The Khans are the residents of Bandra suburbs of Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 18:49 ist
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

After getting an upgraded security cover  and a gun licence in the wake of repeated threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood star Salman Khan has acquired a  new state-of-the-art bulletproof SUV giving an additional layer of protection. 

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been issuing threats to Salman and his father Salim Khan, an eminent script writer. 

The Khans are the residents of Bandra suburbs of Mumbai. 

Since the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, Lawrence Bishnoi has been after Salman.

Also Read: Salman Khan gets fresh death threats, Mumbai Police launch probe

In 2022, Khan Senior, during the morning stroll found a note saying “Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka   Moose Wala hoga”  - a reference to Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper, who was shot dead.

The note also had two initials - GB and LB on it. While GB could mean Goldy Brar, the LB seems like a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi.

A recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi surfaced, in which he claimed that he would kill Salman Khan. 

However, the fresh upgrade in the security arrangements is after renewed threats. 

Salman has reportedly imported a yet-to-be-launched Nissan Patrol SUV. This would be an upgrade on his modified Toyota Land Cruiser with armour and bulletproof glass.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Salman Khan
Lawrence Bishnoi
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

 