Samajwadi party MLA protests in Mumbai against police over transportation of migrants

Alleging mismanagement by the police in transporting migrant workers to their hometowns, Samajwadi party MLA Abu Asim Azmi staged a protest in south Mumbai's Nagpada area.

A video of the protest that took place late on Wednesday night has surfaced on social media, where Azmi can be seen sitting at Nagpada junction with a few of his supporters, who raised slogans against the police.

The SP leader allegedly blamed the police for transporting workers to the nearest railway station, where they were scheduled to board a train to Lucknow, which eventually got cancelled after a long wait.

A senior officer, however, claimed that the police were not at fault, as the train was cancelled because of unavailability of railway coaches.

Migrants were asked to go home after a long wait at the station, the official said.

The police make adequate preparations and confirm with the Railways before sending passengers to railway stations, another official said.

Over 10,000 people had been kept waiting for over six hours outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday, as the station premises was being cleared of outgoing passengers, he said.