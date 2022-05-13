Samajwadi Party to hold 'lalkar' rally

Samajwadi Party to hold 'lalkar' rally to create awareness about 'communal forces'

Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi would be leading the 'lalkar' rally in Bandra

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 15:12 ist

Amid the Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row, the Samajwadi Party would hold a ‘lalkar’ rally at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday.

The rally coincides with two major political processions over the weekend -- the mega-rallies to be addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi, who is an MLA, would be leading the 'lalkar' rally in Bandra.

“In order to create awareness among the people regarding motives of these communal forces, we are organising a 'lalkar' rally in Bandra. The communal forces are fomenting religious sentiments,” Azmi told reporters in Mumbai.

Samajwadi Party
communal forces
Azaan
Hanuman chalisa
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Rally

