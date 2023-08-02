Sambhaji Bhide issue rocks Maharashtra Assembly

Even as the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government assured that the law would take its own course on the derogatory remarks made by Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide against Mahatma Gandhi it also announced a probe of Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for objectionable writings against late Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar.

Over the past few days, Bhide has made remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Sai Baba of Shirdi - and faces a couple of FIRs.

Amid demands for arrest of Bhide Guruji, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the government would not tolerate insults to national icons.

“Sambhaji Bhide Guruji made an activist read the controversial portion from a book 'The Koran and the Fakir'. No recording of that meeting is available hence police will take voice samples (of Bhide)," Fadnavis said.

The Congress objected to calling Bhide as ‘Guruji’.

Fadnavis said that Bhide works for the cause of Hindutva but remarks against Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated.

"Similarly, action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for objectionable writings against VD Savarkar and a case will be filed," Fadnavis said.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan demanded a motion of condemnation be admitted, however, Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected this demand. Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur said that she had received threats.

Later speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, state Congress President Nana Patole said: "Manohar Kulkarni alias Sambhaji Bhide is repeatedly insulting great men but the BJP government is turning a blind eye to the issue. Bhide who has made insulting statements against Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Saibaba is still roaming freely. Has the BJP issued a license to Sambhaji Bhide to insult great men?”

Patole said Fadnavis refers to Sambhaji Bhide as Guruji, Bhide is given heavy police protection and wanted to know whether the ruling BJP found Bhide to be very important.

"Maharashtra is the land of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar, and the BJP is trying to spoil the atmosphere by promoting persons like Sambhaji Bhide. Patole reiterated that BJP wants to make Maharashtra like Manipur. Nana Patole also said that even though the BJP is trying to incite the people of the state, they will not fall prey to such a conspiracy,” he said.