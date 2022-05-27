Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati opts out of Rajya Sabha race 

Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family, has decided to opt-out of the Rajya Sabha race.

"I made it clear that I wish to contest as an Independent candidate and will not join any political party for the nomination... Now, I shall have nothing to do with the Rajya Sabha elections,” Sambhaji Raje said in a decision made on expected lines.

The 13th direct descendant of iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Raje is the grandson of legendary social reformer Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Raje decided to opt-out of the rat race after Shiv Sena asked him to join the party on a Rajya Sabha nomination while the BJP was not keen on repeating him.

He was a President-nominee Rajya Sabha member from June 13, 2016, to May 3, 2022, and is keen on serving the House of Elders.

Earlier, Raje had decided to contest as an Independent but looking at the arithmetic and politics, he has decided to back out.