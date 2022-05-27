Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati opts out of Rajya Sabha race 

Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family, has decided to opt out of the Rajya Sabha race.

"I made it clear that I wish to contest as an Independent candidate and will not join any political party for the nomination... Now, I shall have nothing to do with the Rajya Sabha elections,” Sambhajiraje said in a decision made on expected lines.

The 13th direct descendant of iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje is the grandson of legendary social reformer Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Raje decided to opt-out of the rat race after Shiv Sena asked him to join the party on a Rajya Sabha nomination while the BJP was not keen on repeating him.

He was a President-nominee Rajya Sabha member from June 13, 2016, to May 3, 2022, and is keen on serving the House of Elders.

Earlier, Raje had decided to contest as an Independent but looking at the arithmetic and politics, he has decided to back out.

However, while backing out Sambhajiraje targeted the Shiv Sena for going away on the earlier promise.

“I had an offer from the Shiv Sena for the Rajya Sabha seat but they put a condition that I should first join their party,” he said, adding that he had sought support from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest as an Independent.

“I have not backtracked. I have fought for my self-respect. I don’t want to compromise my self-respect. I will not join any political party and has nothing to do with the Rajya Sabha polls,” he said.

The electoral college is the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - and a candidate needs 42 votes to win a berth to the House of Elders.

The MVA has 170 MLAs - Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), smaller parties/groups (10) and Independents (8).

On the other hand, BJP has the strength of 106 and has the support of smaller parties/groups (2) and Independents (5).

Shiv Sena candidates Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar, who is the party’s district President from Kolhapur, had filed their nominations.

As per the present arithmetic in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, BJP can get 2 seats, and 1 each for NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. However, the NCP has assured to transfer its extra votes to Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, the BJP is keen to contest three seats, however, the state leadership is awaiting the nod of the high command.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said: “Considering the party’s strength in the Assembly, BJP can easily win two seats of Rajya Sabha. Also, BJP can win even the third seat based on its additional votes. The party’s central leadership will take a decision in this regard and we will take action accordingly.”