Sanitation worker dies hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat; local authority's report says he was a 'heart patient'

A 30-year-old sanitation worker was reported dead nearly three hours after he was administered coronavirus vaccine 'Covidshield' in Vadodara on Sunday as part of the ongoing vaccination drive.

A 'primary report' released by local authority late in the night stated that the frontline worker was vaccinated at 10:24 in the morning who was permitted to leave the booth after 30 minutes in accordance with the protocol.

The report stated that the medical emergency service, 108, received a call at 1:33 PM. The ambulance reached the worker's home at 1:44 PM but, the note says, "vital not recorded at the scene."

The hospital probe found that there was "no pulse, no respiration" and the patient identified as Jignesh P Solanki was declared "brought dead" at 2:38 PM. The note also stated that the Rapid Antigen test of the worker was found negative.

After hours of delay, the angry relatives of Solanki allowed the post mortem whose result is expected to come on Monday. The official note states that Solanki had suffered a heart attack in January 2016.

He was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of severe chest pain. The report, released by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), said that Solanki was not on medication.

Solanki was working as a sanitation worker with VMC. The family members are suspecting that Solanki's death was caused by the vaccine. They told media persons that "he had not told anyone in the family about getting vaccinated. When he reached home after vaccine jab, he was looking fine but suddenly he fainted."

The report stated that Solanki was suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension and had been advised for diet control and physiotherapy which he was reportedly not following. The report cites family as saying that Solanki was not taking any medicine. Officials said that Solanki was one of the 12,000 beneficiaries who have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in Vadodara.