Sanjay Raut claims his phone was tapped by BJP to prevent MVA from taking shape

Firing a fresh salve at BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that his phone was illegally tapped by "political bosses" of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who didn't want the MVA government to be formed.

Though Raut didn't mention the exact period when his phone was allegedly tapped, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, took shape after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls and the Sena's political break up with ally BJP.

Raut was one of the key leaders who had taken the initiative to form the MVA.

“Who tapped our phones? Somaiya's political bosses did it. Those who are trying to save people like Somaiya tapped our phones,” he alleged while speaking to media persons. “Our phones were tapped to see that the MVA is not formed in Maharashtra, to know what we were doing and who we were speaking to,” he alleged.

Raut said that tapping phones in such a manner was an offence and an attack on his right to privacy. He said some police officials had told him then that his phone was being tapped, but that didn't deter him from speaking.

“I had said no matter how much they tapped my phone, nobody could stop Uddhav Thackeray from becoming the chief minister. I had said nobody could stop the formation of the government. We are not timid people. We don't run away,” he added.

The Mumbai Police probing the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla had on Saturday recorded Raut's statement as a witness.

