Sanjay Raut demands probe against BJP MLA Rahul Kul in connection to Bhima Cooperative Sugar Factory money-laundering case

Turning tables, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a probe into the alleged Rs 500 crore money laundering involving the Bhima Cooperative Sugar Factory controlled by BJP MLA Rahul Kul.

Raut has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, and demanded a probe.

“There are 17 sugar factories in which misappropriation has come to light. Bhima is one of them….three has been a scam of Rs 500 to 550 crore,” Raut told reporters.

Kul is a two-time MLA from Daund in Pune district. Kul’s late father Subhash Kul was three time MLA from Daund while his mother Ranjana Kul is one time MLA from the same constituency. In 2014, Kul contested as a Rashtriya Samaj Paksha candidate and while while in 2019, he joined the BJP and retained the seat.

“For 20 to 23 years, we have been running the factory….he does not have information and has made the statement with a political motive,” Kul said.

Raut has also forwarded the latter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

“The central agencies’ probes should be in all cases of corruption. It should not be selective and target leaders from the opposition,” he said.

Incidentally, Kul is the chairperson of the Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which would be looking at the recent statement of Raut in which he has referred to the legislature as "chor-mandal".