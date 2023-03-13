Sanjay Raut demands probe against BJP MLA Rahul Kul

Sanjay Raut demands probe against BJP MLA Rahul Kul in connection to Bhima Cooperative Sugar Factory money-laundering case

Kul is a two-time MLA from Daund in Pune district

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 13 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 17:38 ist

Turning tables, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a probe  into the alleged Rs 500 crore money laundering involving the Bhima Cooperative Sugar Factory controlled by BJP MLA Rahul Kul. 

Raut has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, and demanded a probe. 

“There are 17 sugar factories in which misappropriation has come to light. Bhima is one of them….three has been a scam of Rs 500 to 550 crore,” Raut told reporters.

Read | Article 370 abrogation only on paper, says Raut; rues plight of Kashmiri Pandits

Kul is a two-time MLA from Daund in Pune district. Kul’s late father Subhash Kul was three time MLA from Daund while his mother Ranjana Kul is one time MLA from the same constituency. In 2014, Kul contested as a Rashtriya Samaj Paksha candidate and while while  in 2019, he joined the BJP and retained the seat.

“For 20 to 23 years, we have been running the factory….he does not have information and has made the statement with a political motive,” Kul said.

Raut has also forwarded the latter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. 

“The central agencies’ probes should be in all cases of corruption. It should not be selective and target leaders from the opposition,” he said.

Incidentally, Kul is the chairperson of the Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which would be looking at the recent statement of Raut in which he has referred to the legislature as "chor-mandal"

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray
BJP
Pune
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
CBI
ED

Related videos

What's Brewing

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 