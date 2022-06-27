Sanjay Raut denies reports his brother in touch with Shinde camp

Amid reports that Sunil Raut may jump ship, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut issued a vehement denial saying that his brother is with him.

Sunil Raut is a two-time MLA from Vikhroli in Mumbai.

On Sunday, there were reports that the rebel Eknath Shinde camp contacted Sunil Raut and that he may be going to Guwahati, where the mutineers are camping.

“He is with me,” said Sanjay Raut. “I am here only (Mumbai),” added Sunil Raut.

"Why will I go to Guwahati? I'd rather go to Goa to see natural beauty. Will I go to Guwahati to see the faces of those traitors? I am a Shiv Sainik, and I will work for the party till my last breath," Sunil Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Shiv Sena is facing the biggest crisis since its inception in 1966 - as more than two-thirds of its 55 MLAs have rebelled against party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.