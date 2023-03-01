Sanjay Raut faces breach of privilege for 'chor mandal' remark

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut now faces a breach of privilege for describing the legislature as “chor mandal” - which translates to ‘body of thieves’.

Raut’s statement was condemned both by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP combine and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded Raut be immediately arrested.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar while his party colleague Atul Bhatkhalkar submitted a notice of breach of privilege.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar would give his ruling on March 8.

“They are a duplicate Shiv Sena…it a chor mandal,” Raut had said.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat said that such remarks were unacceptable.

Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said that the remarks were unwarranted. “He has insulted the very legislature which has sent him as Rajya Sabha member,” he said.

“We don’t value what he says,” added Industries Minister Uday Samant. “When you call the 40 MLAs different names we just ignore it but now he has insulted the entire House,” he added.

Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale said that the statement was wrong and he must be immediately arrested.