Raut faces breach of privilege for 'chor mandal' remark

Sanjay Raut faces breach of privilege for 'chor mandal' remark

Raut’s statement was condemned both by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP combine and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 01 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 14:26 ist
"They are a duplicate Shiv Sena…it a chormandal,” Raut had said. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut now faces a breach of privilege for describing the legislature as “chor mandal” - which translates to ‘body of thieves’.

Raut’s statement was condemned both by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP combine and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded Raut be immediately arrested.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar while his party colleague Atul Bhatkhalkar submitted a notice of breach of privilege.

Read | Raut’s 'chor mandal' remark sparks uproar in Maharashtra Assembly

Speaker Rahul Narwekar would give his ruling on March 8.

“They are a duplicate Shiv Sena…it a chor mandal,” Raut had said.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat said that such remarks were unacceptable.

Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said that the remarks were unwarranted. “He has insulted the very legislature which has sent him as Rajya Sabha member,” he said.

“We don’t value what he says,” added Industries Minister Uday Samant. “When you call the 40 MLAs different names we just ignore it but now he has insulted the entire House,” he added.

Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale said that the statement was wrong and he must be immediately arrested.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray
India News
Eknath Shinde
MVA

What's Brewing

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 