Sanjay Raut meets Devendra Fadnavis for 'Saamana' interview

In a surprising development that has raised many eyebrows in political circles, Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Saturday.

Later, it emerged that Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, met Fadnavis to discuss the proposed interview of the latter for the newspaper.

It needs to be mentioned here that Raut’s personal relationship with leaders cutting across the political spectrum is excellent.

Raut, the close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, discussed the interview with Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, in a five-star hotel.

After intense speculations, Fadnavis’s counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar clarified that the meeting was held to discuss the interview.

“Sanjay Raut had expressed his desire to conduct an interview with Fadnavis. The meeting was to discuss that. Devendra Fadnavis had conveyed that the interview should go unedited,” Darekar said, adding that the interview would be conducted after the Bihar polls are over.

However, state BJP President Chandrakant Patil said that he was not aware of the meeting.

“It is not something unnatural for people of different parties and ideologies meeting each other,” he said.

It may be recalled, Saamana had carried out a three-part interview with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Raut and Pawar are considered the chief architects of the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena broke ranks with the BJP to form the government along with NCP and Congress.

Since then, the relationship between Thackeray and Fadnavis is not the same.