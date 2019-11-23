Sanjay Raut put Uddhav in a mess: BJP 

Amid fast-changing political scenario, top BJP leaders on Saturday accused Sanjay Raut of putting Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in a mess.

"He (Raut) should stop speaking now... He has ruined the Shiv Sena and has put Uddhav Thackeray in a mess," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, adding that the mandate was for the BJP-led MahaYuti but the Shiv Sena backed out and started talking with the NCP and the Congress.

"At no stage, they were speaking to us... They betrayed the mandate," said Patil, a former revenue minister and who is close to BJP president Amit Shah.

"Shiv Sena left Hindutva, it was ready to do anything for power," said Patil.

BJP's troubleshooter and a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Girish Mahajan said, "The government could not have been formed without two parties coming together."

"Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs are fed up of Sanjay Raut," he said.

Both Patil and Mahajan said that the demand of Uddhav for rotating the chief minister's post was illogical and no such promise was made during the seat-sharing and power-sharing talks.