Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra govt is stable, praises Rahul Gandhi

After the editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' took veiled jibes at the ruling alliance partner Congress, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable.

Raut, who is the executive editor of the Saamana, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena itself want the coalition government in Maharashtra to be stable, and it will complete its full term.

In the morning, the Saamana editorial had said the Congress was a "creakingold cot" while referring to the resentment in the Congress for `not getting enough say' in the decision-making.

However, speaking to reporters here later, Raut said no matter how many times the cot creaks, Rahul Gandhi is the "mechanic who can repair it and ensure its maintenance".

"He is a good leader," Raut added.

He had spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of resentment of state Congress leaders, the Sena leader said.

"They will meet the chief minister. All of them share cordial relations. There is no problem in the government. All decisions are taken by the cabinet," he said.

On the editorial referring to the Congress as a "creaking old cot", Raut said the Saamana uses a different kind of language to put forth its views.