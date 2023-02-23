Raut sends notice to Somaiya over 'defamatory renarks'

Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Kirit Somaiya for `defamatory remarks'

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year for his alleged role in the case

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 23 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 09:36 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for alleged defamatory remarks made while Raut was in jail.

Raut is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl tenement in suburban Goregaon.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year for his alleged role in the case.

Also Read: FIR registered against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM's son

He is currently out on bail. The notice, sent through his lawyers Sandeep Singh and Supriya Kadam, asked Somaiya to apologise. If he failed to do so, Raut will proceed with criminal and civil defamation cases against him, it said.

Referring to the BJP leader's tweets, posted while Raut was in jail, the notice said, "You had made several false and baseless complaints against my client and every complaint circulated on your Twitter account is completely false, frivolous, unwarranted, without application of mind and without any information and proof."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Sanjay Raut
Kirit Somaiya
defamation
Maharashtra
BJP
Congress 

What's Brewing

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 