Raut working on agenda of Pawar to oust Thackeray: BJP

Sanjay Raut working on agenda of Pawar to oust Thackeray from CM's post, claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Patil also said there was an attempt to uproot the foundation of 'Matoshree', the Mumbai-based private residence of Shiv Sena president Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Feb 21 2022, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 17:40 ist
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil Credit: Twitter/@ChDadaPatil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was working on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's agenda, which was to remove Uddhav Thackeray from the chief minister's position and make Raut the CM.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil also said there was an attempt to uproot the foundation of 'Matoshree', the Mumbai-based private residence of Shiv Sena president Thackeray. "Whether he considers it or not, Uddhavji is our friend. He is the son of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray. We have worked together for several years," he said. Who is Sanjay Raut? He came to the Shiv Sena lately and who is he teaching? the BJP leader further said.

"We would like to tell Uddhavji that as per what we understand, Raut is working on an agenda given by Pawar Saheb. The agenda is to remove you from the chief minister's position as you have completed two-and-a-half years as CM," Patil claimed. "...and since Supriya Sule cannot be made CM, for him (Pawar) making Raut the chief minister will be as good as making Sule the CM," Patil added.

Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune, is Pawar's daughter.

Notably, after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena had snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Thackeray-led party had then forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state.

To a query, Patil deplored the language used by Rajya Sabha member Raut in some of his statements against BJP leaders and said "using such kind of language is no our culture". 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chandrakant Patil
BJP
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 